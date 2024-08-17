Swimming hall | Tapiola’s swimming hall repair work should start at the end of the year

Swimming baths|Tendering for the repair contract is currently underway.

Espoo The renovation of Tapiola’s swimming hall should finally start. Construction work may start as early as the end of the year. In the overhaul, the hall is practically completely rebuilt.

An architect who graduated in 1965 Aarne Ervin (1910-1977) the renovation of Tapiola’s swimming hall has progressed slowly.

The hall was renovated in 2004-2005, but the renovation failed.

The errors in the overhaul were corrected after this. However, the repairs were not successful, and the hall finally had to be closed in 2016. The hall has been closed ever since.

In the year 2020 Espoo decided that the hall will be repaired and not demolished. The construction company SRV was chosen as the project implementer after a tender.

Last year, however, the repair project suffered another setback when SRV withdrew from the project. After this, Espoo tendered the renovation project again. The competition is currently underway and will end in September.

Development manager of Espoo’s spatial services Reijo Yrjölä says that construction companies have shown interest in the project. However, no tender has been submitted yet, Yrjölä states.

“The construction project is very demanding. If a contractor is found for the renovation project in the tender, the council would decide on starting the project in October. At that time, construction work could start during the rest of the year.”

According to Yrjölä, if the construction work were to start during the rest of the year, the hall would be ready in the fall of 2027.

The cost estimate for the renovation project is around 45 million euros.

Tapiolan in the repair work of the hall, the plan is to dismantle the old structures of the hall and build new ones instead.

“The pool section of the Tapiola hall is practically being rebuilt so that the original look of the hall is preserved. The original look is preserved, for example, in the doors and stairs of the hall. Showers and changing rooms are made more functional. The floor level of the building is deepened by digging the ground, so that the building can be equipped with building technology in accordance with current regulations and the facilities required for water treatment,” says Yrjölä.

At the beginning of the 2000s, an extension was built in Tapiola’s swimming pool, where steam saunas, a gym and new pools were built. The expansion part is to be completely renovated in connection with the renovation of the hall.

In years The 2004-2005 renovation of Tapiola’s hall therefore failed. After the repair, it was found that the tiles did not stay in the pools. In addition, the water left the pool for a year and the ventilation turned out to be insufficient. Later, an alkaline aggregate reaction breaking concrete structures was noticed.

Construction manager Yrjölä assures that lessons have been learned from the mistakes of the previous renovation. Now the repair should be successful.

“The challenges that brought about the previous correction are known and have been sorted out.”