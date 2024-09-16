Swimming | From swimming legend Ian Thorpe, 41, a harsh revelation: he can no longer swim

Swimming|Five-time Olympic champion Ian Thorpe is not begging for pity.

Competitive swimming a five-time Olympic champion Ian Thorpe shoulder injuries became so overwhelming in 2014 that a wonderful career came to its final conclusion. Those injuries still affect his life.

He talks about it in his new book Profiles In Hope.

“I can’t swim! I now have a prosthetic shoulder, which means I can’t swim mechanically. I can ride a wave, but I can’t swim laps in the pool,” Thorpe said, among other things By The New Zealand Herald by.

He hasn’t made a fuss about it.

“I don’t normally want to bring it up because people get upset. I don’t want them to feel sorry for me,” 41-year-old Thorpe said.

The Australian has had even more difficult problems in his life. In his new book, he also talks about, among other things, being the target of doping suspicions.

Ian Thorpe in a file photo taken in California in 2023.

French magazine L’Equipe published an article in 2007 about Thorpe’s abnormal values ​​in doping tests. Thorpe was able to prove that he had not used doping. He later sued the magazine.

Kohu had its price. The swimmer began to suffer from severe depression, which his own strength was not enough to tame.

“When I got help, I started to feel better. I wasn’t suicidal,” Thorpe said The Daily Mail by.

Today he keeps a diary and watches for signs that may indicate illness.

“If I no longer care about the things I like or stop doing them, that’s a sign [masennuksesta].”

Thorpe suffered from enormous pressures to succeed even in his teenage years. In addition, he had to answer early on questions about whether he is homosexual.

He finally revealed in 2014 that he was homosexual. He brought the matter to the public in an interview on British TV.

When that interview was published in Australia, Thorpe was sleeping in Britain. When he woke up, he was met with an avalanche of feedback. Loved ones cheered him on and several strangers sent hate mail.

Thorpe won a total of five Olympic gold medals in his career: three in his hometown of Sydney in 2000 and two in Athens in 2004.

In addition, he achieved 13 world championships and swam 23 world records in his career.