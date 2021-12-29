Swimming Father’s standard answer for his daughter was discontinued – Matti Mattsson realized that the family is always waiting for him at home

A year ago, both Matti Mattsson and his coach Eetu Karvonen believed that the swimmer’s last competition season was ahead. Success came as a result of insights and doctrines that grew into a liberated and self-confident swimmer. All the celestial bodies were in place.

Pori

“Me desire ”, kinusi Bell Mattsson when anything, as is the custom for children.

With his father With Matti Mattsson was the standard answer to her daughter’s wishes.

“I also want an Olympic medal,” Dad used to say, until he realized on July 29 that the answer was out of order.