Swimming Fanny Teijonsalo kept his level in the 100m freestyle semi-finals and did not make it to the finals

Teijonsalo was 16th in the semi-finals.

Finland Fanny Teijonsalo has finished 16th in the women’s 100m freestyle semifinals and did not make it to the finals of the long track European Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Teijonsalo scooped 55.11. Dutch Femke Heemskerk won the set with a time of 53.49 and was second in the semi-finals of France Marie Wattelin (53.34).

Teijonsalo swam his record of 54.72 in the first round of the morning and reached the semi-finals from the last 16th place in the first round.