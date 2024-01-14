Swimming | Difficult situation for favorite sports – there are more enthusiasts than the pools can hold

The swimming pools in the capital region have a chronic rail shortage. The swimming clubs in the area can cope with it, but they need more space.

Finland the main hall of the largest swimming club Cetus Espoo and the largest swimming hall in Espoo is in dire need of renovation. In addition to a complete renovation, an alternative is to demolish the hall and build a new one.

The renovation of the 40-year-old Espoonlahti swimming hall will not start this year at least, but Cetus is already thinking about the effects of the hall renovation on his everyday life. A preliminary outline must be made in advance.

“We will definitely have to tighten up a lot of our activities, especially for competitive sports groups,” the club's executive director Suvi Vyyryläinen tells.

In addition to a pool, competitive swimmers also need dry training facilities. Such can be found in Espoolahti, but the current facilities of Keski-Espoo or Tapiola swimming halls are insufficient for the activities run by Cetus.

The Tapiola swimming pool has been closed since 2016. The contract will be put out to tender again this spring.

“We had hoped that the renovations of Tapiola and Espoonlahti would go like a zipper, i.e. Tapiola would be finished and Espoonlahti would only then be closed”, Espoo's director of sports Martti Merra tells.

“ “It's a really big loss for the club if Espoonlahti is closed.”

Cetus hopes that the swimming conditions in Espoonlahti will remain open for as long as possible. The dreams include building a new hall in the Espoonlahti area and using the current hall during the construction work.

However, according to Merra, placing a new building on the sports park's plot near the current hall is currently impossible due to the size of the plot.

“If a new building is built, the old one will be closed, demolished and a new one will be built in its place, and that project will last at least two years. It's a challenging situation, because Espoonlahti is growing as a regional center.”

The Espoonlahti hall is a famous competition stage. The closing of the hall affects the finances of Cetus, because organizing the games in Espoonlahti has been part of the fundraising.

“It's a shame that there is no possibility to organize competitions in Matinkylä. There are no grandstands at all. Even though the conditions are really great, it's just not possible to organize competitions”, says Vyyryläinen.

“ “For every 40,000-50,000 new residents, there should always be a new swimming pool.”

Matin village the swimming hall was closed for two months at the end of last year due to a maintenance break. The popular hall has repeatedly suffered from various faults, but its new facilities and warmer water are attractive.

“People would rather go there in their free time. Families with small children prefer to come to Matinkylä for the warmer water and environment,” says Vyyryläinen.

The demand for teaching has been so high in Matinkylä that Cetus has not been able to meet it. The Leppävaara hall is also popular.

“Espoo is such a big place that it is important to get groups and services to different areas so that traveling for hobbies would not take up so much time in everyday life,” says Vyyryläinen.

Cetus is satisfied with the current situation, and the cooperation works both from the perspective of the club and the city. The utilization rates of swimming pools are at a good level in Espoo, but more water surface area is needed.

“I've calculated that for every 40,000-50,000 new residents, there should always be a new swimming pool, so that the water area would be sufficient in the future as well,” says Merra.

“ “We are not able to accept new swimmers when there is no more track space.”

The Yrjönkatu swimming hall was closed at the turn of the year due to renovation. Stock photo.

Pool space more is also needed in Helsinki, where the water area of ​​the swimming halls last increased more than a decade ago in connection with the extension of the Vuosaari sports hall.

Next, the water area will increase in Malmi in connection with the expansion of the swimming hall. Urheiluhallit oy is responsible for the operation of both the Vuosaari and Malmi halls.

The city of Helsinki owns swimming pools in Itäkeskus, Jakomäki, Pirkkola and Yrjönkatu in the heart of the city.

“Yrjönkatu was just closed for the renovation. The renovation of Itäkeskus will hopefully start when Yrjönkatu is finished,” Helsinki's sports center manager Petteri Huurre tells.

Clubs in the capital practice in both city-owned and company-based halls. Helsingin Uimarit (HU) can cope with the situation, even if the track shortage is annoying.

“At the moment, we are not able to accept new swimmers, as there is no more track space”, the executive director of the club Riikka Nordström tells.

“ “The swimming club is a continuum for lifelong swimming.”

Similar ones the challenges also apply to another Helsinki club, Helsingfors Simsällskapi (HSS), whose elementary and advanced courses would attract more people than they can accommodate.

“It is clearly visible that there are more people coming to the courses than we currently have room for,” the chairman Janne Tuominen tells.

The chronic shortage of referees prevents clubs from even marketing their activities, because there may not be room for new practice groups. In its marketing, HU invests in swimming schools and courses for adults.

“They usually fill up well, even though the price is more expensive than in the city's swimming schools. However, the swimming club has good professionalism and a continuum for lifelong swimming,” says Nordström.

According to the clubs, both the city and the Sports Halls listen well to their needs. Among the capital's biggest problems, Tuominen lists the situation in southern Helsinki, from Ruoholahti to Jätkäsaari.

“After all, there isn't really a pool nearby, and it would be good to get it fixed. It affects the swimming course activities of smaller children,” he says.

The completion of the Mäkelänrinne swimming center significantly improved the conditions for swimming in Helsinki. Picture from 2022.

Situation however, has clearly progressed in three decades. On October 20, 1991, HS told how the powerhouse of swimming in the past years had turned into the backwater of the sport.

“There is no 50-meter indoor track in Helsinki, and the originally 33-meter track in Pirkkola hall was only changed to 25-meter after 17 years of struggle,” long-distance swimming coach Kari Ormo said at the time.

The conditions improved especially after the completion of the Mäkelänrinne swimming center in 1999. Tuominen hopes that the center will someday have an expansion wing and an additional pool area behind the jumping tower.

“It would help and enable significantly more capacity. Not only for clubs, but also for all other people who move,” he reasons.

The swimming clubs have adapted better than in previous years to use even smaller facilities. Nordström feels that it is due to both open-mindedness and creativity.

“We have full, but still functioning groups. There would be a need for additional space, but we also understand that the city and other parties do not have more space to give. New facilities and a new swimming hall would be needed,” he adds.

“ “The city doesn't agree to give us a small pool, so the swimming school still has to have swimming skills.”

Cooperative game is a trump card in Vantaa as well. Executive Director of Simmis Wanda Tove Lindroos-Korkeaoja says that the club is flexible, so that the club avoiding the renovation of the Martinlaakso hall can use the Tikkurila hall.

“We've talked with the head coach that it won't affect our activities that much, and yes, we have to give an agreement as well. We don't want to make it difficult for another swimming club to train,” he says.

In addition to Tikkurila, Simmis Wanda trains in the halls of Hakunila and Korso. The track situation is good, but also in Vantaa there is more demand than supply, which is why the club organizes a swimming school during the ski vacation.

“The city doesn't agree to give us a small pool, so the swimming school still has to have swimming skills. The requirement for swimming schools organized in week 8 is 25 meters.”

“However, we have to say thank you to the city when we proposed organizing and they were of the opinion that organize it in the miracle. Yes, they can provide slopes, but on a skiing holiday [halli] is used by the citizens of the municipality, and there is no swimming school activity in the teaching pool, i.e. the small pool”, adds Lindroos-Korkeaoja.

He says that the club is waiting “like the rising moon” for the construction of the new swimming hall in the new Elmo sports park to begin. The hall's main pool will have ten 50-meter tracks.

“ “Even this kind of confusion sometimes arises.”

Railway station does not only apply to clubs in the capital region. The swimming pool situation should be better from the point of view of club activities all over the country, regardless of the location.

“When we talk about a sport where, almost without exception, you practice with the public or other user groups at the same time in the same space, then there would certainly be a need for additional space in every city”, who works as a swimming sports development manager at Uimaliito Juha Turunen says.

In Helsinki, the city receives regular feedback on why competitive swimmers use so many lanes at certain times.

“Of course, there may also be swimmers who are in good shape in the public courses, which may, according to some, affect competitive swimmers as well. This kind of confusion sometimes arises,” says Huurre, the manager of the sports venue.