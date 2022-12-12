Mazatlan.- After Putuables competitions full of effort and dedication, the award ceremony of the Traditional 2022 swimming calendar was held, organized year after year by the municipal discipline committee, headed by its president Miyuki Gómez Osako.
Thank everyone for their presence and support throughout the year, we are going for much more, some changes are coming in 2023 in terms of regulations, but we hope to continue counting on your trust, you know how we are a big family”, said the doctor .Miyuki.
The event was held at the Imdem facilities and was invited by the director of the sports organization, Fabiola Verde Rosas, who congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue practicing the sport in search of better results.
We are happy to be here together with the coordination of Leagues and Clubs; We love the Swimming Committee very much because they are super organized, they have made a great team, and for this reason we want to congratulate them for all their work, we will continue hand in hand for future events,” said Verde.
Recreational and fun ceremony
At the gathering, awards were given to the winners of the different categories, as well as distinctions to the swimmers who completed all the aquatic circuits of the year, who received their trophies and posed for the souvenir photo with family and friends.
Among the winners of the year were Quetzalcóatl Tirado and Karla Luna, first places in the Elite category, as well as Juan Carlos Moreno, who won the activity in the 20-29 years division.
Skarlett Lucía Villanueva reigned in the women’s 30-39 years old, while Joseph Earl Hollands and Alberto Morales tied for first place in the men’s 50-59 years old category, finishing with the same points after the competitions.
Regarding children and youth, Tláloc Tirado Humarán and Camila Nava were left with the podium in the 11-12 years category in their respective branches, while Camila Ramos and Kevin Gael Hanley did the same in the 13-14 years category.
WINNERS
Elite Category
Manly
1.- Quetzalcóatl Tirado Humarán
2.- Carlos René Mercado Fong
female
1.- Karla Luna Diaz
2.- Zury Alexia Zazueta Renteria
Rookies Category
Manly
1.- Sergio Domínguez Bayona
female
1.- Stephanie Osuna Martinez
2.- Maribel Montiel Lara
3.- Jesica Osuna Angulo
Category 11-12 Years
Manly
1.- Tlaloc Tirado Humarán
2.- Yeray Pavel Pano Romero
female
1.- Camila Nava Osuna
Category 13-14 Years
Manly
1.- Kevin Gael Hanley Aguilar
female
1.- Camila Ramos Gandarilla
Category 15-19 Years
Manly
1.- Sergio Dominguez Bracho
Category 20-29 Years
Manly
1.- Juan Carlos Moreno Lopez
Category 30-39 Years
Manly
1.- Marco Antonio Galindo Zambrano
2.- Angel David Rivera Salinas
3.- Daniel Eduardo Mora Nuño
female
1.- Skarlett Lucía Villanueva Rendón
2.- Ariadna Irma Basilio Roque
Category 40-49 Years
Manly
1.- Samuel Araiza Cuevas
2.- Jorge Luis Águila Cerón
3.- Nestor Nunez Camarena
female
1.- Edith Thalia Pollano Fregoso
2.- Yanira Castro Inzunza
Category 50-59 Years
Manly
1.- Joseph Earl Hollands Sworth
1.- Alberto Morales Colado
2.- Rogelio Fontes Rosas
3.- Sebastian Diaz Ramos
female
1.- Margarita Calderón Loya
Category 60 Years and over
Manly
1.- José Guadalupe Elizalde Lizárraga
2.- Marco Antonio Peña Guzmán
