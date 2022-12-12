Mazatlan.- After Putuables competitions full of effort and dedication, the award ceremony of the Traditional 2022 swimming calendar was held, organized year after year by the municipal discipline committee, headed by its president Miyuki Gómez Osako.

Thank everyone for their presence and support throughout the year, we are going for much more, some changes are coming in 2023 in terms of regulations, but we hope to continue counting on your trust, you know how we are a big family”, said the doctor .Miyuki.

Fabiola Verde and Miyuki Gómez at the ceremony. Photo: Courtesy IMDEM.

The event was held at the Imdem facilities and was invited by the director of the sports organization, Fabiola Verde Rosas, who congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue practicing the sport in search of better results.

We are happy to be here together with the coordination of Leagues and Clubs; We love the Swimming Committee very much because they are super organized, they have made a great team, and for this reason we want to congratulate them for all their work, we will continue hand in hand for future events,” said Verde.

Skarlett Villanueva at the top of the podium. Photo Courtesy IMDEM.

READ MORE: Cycling: Pedalists invade the port in the Ciclotour Mazatlán 2022

Recreational and fun ceremony

At the gathering, awards were given to the winners of the different categories, as well as distinctions to the swimmers who completed all the aquatic circuits of the year, who received their trophies and posed for the souvenir photo with family and friends.

Among the winners of the year were Quetzalcóatl Tirado and Karla Luna, first places in the Elite category, as well as Juan Carlos Moreno, who won the activity in the 20-29 years division.

Tláloc Tirado wins first place for children. Photo: Courtesy IMDEM.

Skarlett Lucía Villanueva reigned in the women’s 30-39 years old, while Joseph Earl Hollands and Alberto Morales tied for first place in the men’s 50-59 years old category, finishing with the same points after the competitions.

READ MORE: LAMP: Venados ties up the series at home after another victory over Sultanes

Regarding children and youth, Tláloc Tirado Humarán and Camila Nava were left with the podium in the 11-12 years category in their respective branches, while Camila Ramos and Kevin Gael Hanley did the same in the 13-14 years category.

Podium of winners of the category 50-59 years old male. Photo: Courtesy IMDEM.

WINNERS

Elite Category

Manly

1.- Quetzalcóatl Tirado Humarán

2.- Carlos René Mercado Fong

female

1.- Karla Luna Diaz

2.- Zury Alexia Zazueta Renteria

Rookies Category

Manly

1.- Sergio Domínguez Bayona

female

1.- Stephanie Osuna Martinez

2.- Maribel Montiel Lara

3.- Jesica Osuna Angulo

Category 11-12 Years

Manly

1.- Tlaloc Tirado Humarán

2.- Yeray Pavel Pano Romero

female

1.- Camila Nava Osuna

Category 13-14 Years

Manly

1.- Kevin Gael Hanley Aguilar

female

1.- Camila Ramos Gandarilla

Category 15-19 Years

Manly

1.- Sergio Dominguez Bracho

Category 20-29 Years

Manly

1.- Juan Carlos Moreno Lopez

Category 30-39 Years

Manly

1.- Marco Antonio Galindo Zambrano

2.- Angel David Rivera Salinas

3.- Daniel Eduardo Mora Nuño

female

1.- Skarlett Lucía Villanueva Rendón

2.- Ariadna Irma Basilio Roque

Category 40-49 Years

Manly

1.- Samuel Araiza Cuevas

2.- Jorge Luis Águila Cerón

3.- Nestor Nunez Camarena

female

1.- Edith Thalia Pollano Fregoso

2.- Yanira Castro Inzunza

Category 50-59 Years

Manly

1.- Joseph Earl Hollands Sworth

1.- Alberto Morales Colado

2.- Rogelio Fontes Rosas

3.- Sebastian Diaz Ramos

female

1.- Margarita Calderón Loya

Category 60 Years and over

Manly

1.- José Guadalupe Elizalde Lizárraga

2.- Marco Antonio Peña Guzmán