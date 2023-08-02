Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/01/2023 – 23:02 Share

The Brazilian swimming delegation won seven more medals in 11 finals played this Tuesday (1st) in Manchester (England). There were two golds, four silvers and a bronze on the second day of disputes at the Paralympic World Championship. Douglas Matera from Rio de Janeiro was the first to climb to the top of the podium, securing the country’s 100th World Cup gold medal. He won the 100-metre butterfly class S12 (low vision), in 58s28, with the right to break the Americas record. Briton Stephen Clegg (58s41) took silver and bronze went to Raman Salei (58s73), from Azerbaijan.

Brazilian surprise! Douglas Matera beats the world record holder Stephen Clegg in the men’s 100m butterfly S12 and grabs the gold. Raman Salei LIVE: https://t.co/w24SWkJyae

Schedule & results: https://t.co/fh5rQnRqsV#Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/HDSHRL8fPP — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) August 1, 2023

Related news:

Who also secured gold today was Carol Santiago, from Pernambuco, a day after winning the gold medal in the 100m backstroke. This afternoon she won the 100m butterfly S12, finishing the race in 1min05s68. The second place, with silver, went to the Spanish Maria Nadal (1min06s87) and the bronze went to the Italian Alessia Berra (1min06s98).

“We went through a time when we didn’t have an audience [pandemia]. We didn’t hear people scream. And, today, they can scream to anyone. I’m finding it great. I think they are rooting for me. Therefore, I enter with a smile. I also wanted to make the national anthem play twice after Douglas’ victory”, revealed the woman from Pernambuco, in a statement to the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).

Born in Duque de Caxas (RJ), Lídia Cruz won her first silver this Tuesday (1st), when she came second in the 100m class S4 (physical-motor limitations), with a time of 1min29s43. The German Tanja Scholz (1min22s18) and Gina Boettcher (1min30s31) took the gold and bronze respectively.

“It was a silver that tasted like gold. I swam alongside the world record holder [Tanja]. It’s great to know that the work in the cycle, thinking about the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, has been positive”, said the athlete from Rio de Janeiro.

First for Germany Tanja Scholz is the first to touch the wall in the women’s 100m freestyle S4 ⌚️1:22.18 Lidia Cruz

Gina Boettcher LIVE: https://t.co/w24SWkJyae

Schedule & results: https://t.co/fh5rQnRqsV#ThePlaceForGreatness #Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/vVBxWl8GUT — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) August 1, 2023

There was also a Brazilian double in the 100m freestyle class S6 (physical-motor limitation) with silver from Talisson Glock (1min0br4s76) and bronze from Daniel Mendes ((1min05s14). The Italian Antonio Fantin (1min02s98) not only won gold with he broke the world record of the test.

To close the day, another silver for Brazil! Lidia Cruz, Daniel Mendes, Talisson Glock and Patricia Pereira had a BEAUTIFUL race and secured second place in the 4x50m relay 20 points. Congratulations to all of you! We are ready for tomorrow and you?#Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/HjKAOOIyBi — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) August 1, 2023

Brazil took the podium with two other silver medals: with Gabriel Bandeira, in the 100m backstroke S14 (intellectual disability), and in the 4x50m freestyle relay, formed by Lídia Cruz, Patrícia Santos, Daniel Mendes and Talisson Glock – all with some physical-motor impairment .

This year’s edition runs until next Sunday (August 6), with Live broadcast on the International Olympic Committee (Paralympic Games) YouTube account. The competitions at the World Cup take place in two periods: the qualifiers are played at dawn (Brasília time), and the finals are played in the afternoon. The World brings together 538 athletes from 67 countries. The Brazilian delegation has 29 swimmers (15 women and 14 men).

We closed the second day of competitions in the sixth position of the medal table. A historic moment to win the 100th GOLD medal in the sport’s world championships. HERE IS BR! ‍♂️ ♀️ Heading to 1st place! Check out today: https://t.co/iUE6cs6mZ1#Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/A0jkf02XeH — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) August 1, 2023

Programming this Wednesday (2) – Brasilia time

Men’s 100m breaststroke SB14 – 5h05 – heats

Gabriel Bandeira

João Pedro Brutos

Women’s 100m breaststroke SB14 – 5h14 – heats

Beatriz Carneiro

Débora Carneiro

150m medley SM4 – 14h13 – direct final

Patricia Pereira

Men’s 50m freestyle S12 – 5h30 – eliminations

Douglas Matera

Women’s 50m Freestyle S12 – Elimination

Lucilene Sousa (5h36)

Carol Santiago (5h38)

Men’s 50m butterfly S5 – 5h41 – heats

Samuel de Oliveira

Women’s 50m butterfly S5 – 5h48 – heats

Estefany Rodrigues

200m medley S6 – 5h55 – heats

Talisson Glock

Men’s 100m butterfly S8 – 6h50 – heats

Gabriel Cristiano

Women’s 100m butterfly S8 – 6h53 – heats

Cecília Araújo

Mixed relay 4x50m medley – 20 points – 16h41 – direct final