Swimmer Leonardo de Deus won, this Sunday (14), the bronze medal in the 200-metre butterfly at the Canet-en-Roussillon (France) stage of the Mare Nostrum Circuit. The Unisanta athlete, from Santos (SP), completed the race in 1min57s18.

IT’S BROOOOOOONZE! It’s by Leonardo de Deus, on the Canet stage of the Mare Nostrum! ⏱️ 1m57s18 in the 200m butterfly 1st medal for the athlete in the competition and 3rd for the Great result from our Leo! pic.twitter.com/WYmxvnTIUq — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) May 14, 2023

Last Saturday (13), Brazil secured two medals in the traditional competition played in the Mediterranean in a knockout format. Luiz Altamir won silver in the 200-metre freestyle with a time of 1min48s61. In the 800-metre freestyle, Beatriz Dizotti was third with a time of 8min36s22.

On May 17th and 18th, the next stage of the competition will be held in Barcelona (Spain). The Principality of Monaco, on the 20th and 21st of May, will host the closure of the circuit this season.