Swimming Birthday hero Mimosa Jallow swam two Finnish Championship golds, but the Olympic limit was not reached

The Kuopio Finnish Championships are the last domestic show competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimmer Mimosa Jallow missed the 100-meter backstroke Olympic limit on the opening night of the long-distance swimming championships in Kuopio on Thursday. Jallow won the Finnish championship in 1.00.73, while the Tokyo Olympic limit is 1.00.25.

Jallow clocked the opening half at 29.13, and the other 50-meter no longer saved time for the Olympics.

In May, Jallow clocked 1.00.31 at its best in the European Championships. His Finnish record is 1.00.28.

“It went pretty badly. The second 50 meters was just fine, but it’s not enough. In less than 29 seconds you have to come (the first 50 meters), it should have been harder,” Jallow reflected in his swim in an interview with TV5 on Thursday.

Kuopio The Finnish Championships are the last screening competition of the Olympics in Finland. Jallow hopes the ranking will be enough for Tokyo, but there is still a chance to fall below the limit on Sunday.

“Less than 30 women have swum below (the Olympic limit), so yeah, the place might have to come, but I don’t know. Well, luckily there’s still a message on Sunday, there’s still a chance for that,” Jallow told TV5.

Celebrating his 27th anniversary on Thursday, Jallow also grabbed SM gold in his 50-meter butterfly in honor of his birthday. The time 26.57 was 0.33 seconds behind the SE time in his own name.

Tokyo already selected Matti Mattsson and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen took a sure championship, Mattsson in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2.12.36 and Liukkonen in the 50-meter free time with a time of 22.32. Both have been training at a brisk pace towards the Tokyo Olympics in recent weeks.

“The last week has been a bit challenging, with a hard workout since the European Championships. This week has been lighter. It wasn’t as fresh going as the European Championships, which was to be expected,” Mattsson said in a press release.

Liukkonen, who celebrated European Championship gold less than four weeks ago with his fifties, is also on schedule.

“The first 25 meters was really good, and in the end it was just fine considering the conditions. The time was what it was. Nice to be able to compete in the Finnish Championships now after a break of a couple of years. described by Liukkonen said.