Swimming beaches | We tested ten Helsinki beaches, three of which received top marks

Swimming beaches|This time, the HS10 series recommends the swimming beaches of Helsinki.

Rude cliffs, vibrant sandy beaches and peaceful bay coves.

There are numerous swimming spots in Helsinki, but which ones are best for sunbathers or families with children? HS evaluated ten swimming beaches, more than half of which turned out to be quite high-quality. One of the beaches with full marks is located along the river.

The swimming beaches were scored on a scale of 1–5. The criteria were the bottom of the beach, the location, the cleanliness of the changing rooms and the general atmosphere.

Lehtisaari beach is windy and calm

Lehtisaari beach is small, windy and somewhat difficult to find. The beach is not the best for surfing, but it is suitable for those who avoid large crowds.

“I don’t know why I would come all the way here to swim,” commented I estimate made by the editor of HS Inkeri Harju.

Lehtisaari beach: 2 points

Kasinonranta is suitable for families with children and fitness enthusiasts

Located in Lauttasaari, the beach called Kasinonranta is suitable for families with children. In order to swim, however, you have to wade a long way in the water.

“I wouldn’t be the first to recommend this for swimming,” says the HS editor who made the review Salla Varpula.

Kasinonranta: 2.5 points

Hietaranta is a pleasant swimming spot, but “no Yyteri”

There is a surprise in the locker room of Helsinki’s most popular beach: used boxers. There is clearly room for improvement in the general facilities and cleanliness of the beach.

Hietaranta can be crowded in good weather. However, it is nice to take a dip in the water from the soft sand.

“This is no Yyteri”, notes the editor of HS who made the assessment Lotta Mikkilä.

Hietaranta: 3.5 points

The atmosphere of Eira beach would convince even a tourist

The Eiranranta beach has an atmosphere, but the rocks covered with algae make it challenging to take a dip.

The beach is not an official beach of the city of Helsinki, so there are no swimming guards or changing rooms. However, the rocky landscapes and good location raise the overall rating of the beach.

“On the other hand, friends and guests come here from outside Helsinki or from abroad,” says reviewer Inkeri Harju.

Eira beach: 4 points

Seurasaari has nice landscapes, but uneven ground

In Helsinki’s idyllic Museum Island, you can find both the Nudistiranta Seurasaari swimming pool and a smaller beach. Editor of HS Maija Koivisto rate the island’s smaller beach.

The waves and the uneven bottom challenged the evaluator.

“There were stones, my feet hurt a bit and it was difficult to get up.”

However, you could enjoy the seascapes in your own peace, which is rare in the capital region.

Seurasaari beach: 4 points

Aurinkolahti has a decent beat and “unbelievable landscapes”

“This is such a real beat”, praises reviewer Inkeri Harju upon arriving at Aurinkolahti’s beach.

The Aurinkolahti beach in Vuosaari impresses with its “incredible scenery” and architectural choices: the concrete lifeguard tower fits into the modern urban landscape.

Only cold water inoculates one point from the overall grade.

Aurinkolahti: 4 points

Mustikkamaa beach is popular with children

Mustikkamaa’s beach is buzzing. The beach seems to especially appeal to children.

Points in Mustikkamaa can be obtained from neat changing rooms. However, you can see a little effort before taking a dip.

“For a long time it was necessary to get to a suitable diving depth,” comments reviewer Maija Koivisto.

The Kruunuvuorensilta construction site juts out in front of the beach inoculates the beach atmosphere.

Blueberry soil: 4 points

Pikkokoski is a unique diving spot

Located in Oulunkylä, along the Vantaanjoki, Pikkukoski lives up to its reputation.

The beach positively surprises with its sudden depth and brilliant setting. Evaluator Maija Koivisto describes the swimming opportunity as perfect.

Pikkokoski: 5 points

Särkiniemi’s swimming pier is worth its price tag

The exceptionally expensive Särkiniemi swimming pier built in Lauttasaari, Helsinki was opened from early summer 2022.

Based on the test, the swimming spot is worth its price tag. It is easy to go down to the open sea from the rocky stairs equipped with handrails.

“Incredibly beautiful surroundings”, praises reviewer Maija Koivisto.

HS reports at the turn of June-July from the metal pegs sticking out on the pier. Risk management expert Maryori Rodriguez Gatica described the stairs as really dangerous. The city of Helsinki said that it would do additional work on the pier after the swimming season calmed down.

Särkiniemi swimming pier: 5 points

The equipment in the changing rooms at Munkkiniemi beach is in good order

The Munkkiniemi beach has a good sandy bottom, cliffs and a jetty. The spacious dressing rooms are well equipped.

“There’s a shower here!” is surprised by assessor Inkeri Harju.

The beach deepens quickly, so it’s easy to take a dip.

“The only small minus is that it is relatively difficult to get here by public transport from the center. I recommend a car or a bike,” Harju points out.

Munkkiniemi beach: 5 points

Correction 15.7. 11:30 a.m.: Contrary to what was claimed in the story, Särkiniemi’s swimming pier was opened in early summer 2022, not this year.