Thursday, June 22, 2023
Swimming beaches | Stomach disease struck the swimmers at the beach in Espoo – Swimming is advised to be avoided

June 22, 2023
The sick persons have been swimming at the beach on June 19–21, 2023.

The sick persons have been swimming at the beach on June 19–21, 2023.

Espoo At the Siikajärvi swimming beach, swimmers have fallen ill with a stomach bug, says the city of Espoo in its announcement.

The health protection authority has come to the attention of several sick people who have been swimming at the beach this week.

The health protection authority is investigating the possible connection of stomach disease cases to Siikajärvi’s beach. The swimming water was sampled on Thursday.

The bulletin advises to avoid swimming at the beach for the time being.

