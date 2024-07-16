Swimming beaches | Helsinki’s new beach was immediately filled with swimmers: “Makeeta”

Swimming beaches|A new swimming pond was opened in Helsinki on Monday. On the opening day, its sandy beach was filled with families with children.

Helsinki In Kuninkaantammi, an alley surrounded by fences winds in the middle of the construction site. On the other side of the fences, you can see an excavator, piles of sand and building elements.

A surprising sight awaits at the end of the alley. Suddenly there is a long sandy beach full of people ahead. On the beach, you can hear the excited chatter of children, and the water in the pond in the middle of the sandy beach splashes as they play.

Strollers are parked on the beach, and there are water and sand toys all over the place. The wind sometimes blows cold, but it doesn’t seem to bother the children.

At least based on the opening day, Kuninkantammi’s new swimming beach Palettilampi seems to be a success.

The park area surrounding the beach is still unfinished. You get to the beach through the construction site area.

Sunbathers and swimmers enjoy a summer day next to the construction site in Helsinki’s Kuninkaantammi.

Dressing rooms are located on the beach.

Helsinki the first artificial swimming pond Palettilampi was opened for swimmers on Monday. The new beach is located in the Kuninkantammi residential area, next to Ellen Thesleff park.

The pond is built in the former basin of the water treatment plant. The renovated pool is filled with changing lake water coming from the Päijännetunnel. At its deepest, the pond is about two meters.

In addition to the swimming beach, an outdoor exercise area and beach volleyball courts have already been built in the park. Later, a picnic park and urban farming plots will be added to the area.

The park is supposed to be completed in its entirety by autumn 2024.

Emmi and Maiju Tikkanen had arrived at the beach from Maununneva. In the past, the family has gone swimming at Pirkkola Plot, but now there is also another swimming spot a bike ride away. “It looks like this is becoming a nice place,” says Emmi Tikkanen.

Swimming supervisor Milla Paavola says that the day has been lively despite the slightly cool weather. The beach has been waded through a couple of days before. “The sand has been really soft. There may be dips. But the base gets better little by little when it is used.”

Mirjami Kuusimurto tested the equipment of the new outdoor gym. Mother Anu-Elina Autio watches the training next to her.

New the opening day of the beach attracted especially families with children. Many had arrived by bike. So are the Rinne-Kannots that settled on the beach.

“Really nice. And even when it’s finished. Will definitely visit in the future as well.” Maiju Rinne-Kanto says.

In particular, the outdoor gym next to the beach gets praise from Maiju Rinne-Kanno. It’s so close to the beach that you can see the kids swimming.

Eeli Alho (left) and Veikko Seppänen (right) were excited about the changing rooms on the beach.

Previously There have been few places to swim near Kuninkantammi. Many of those who arrived had been waiting for Palletlammi to open for a long time.

“Quite sweet. He doesn’t even live here himself, but this has been expected”, arrived at the beach with his children Minna Alho says.

He believes that the beach will be visited a lot during the summer. Alho says the only downside is the leech found on the beach.

“Someone had built them a worm hotel.”

Sini Ruohomaa, who lives near Viikki, had been looking for the rare black-throated tern nesting on the beach for several days. On the opening day, the fin finally hit Ruohomaa’s binoculars.

An area of ​​the pond for black-throated murres has been demarcated with a flag line.

The swimming pool construction was delayed by the nesting of a rare pair of black-throated terns in the area. At the beginning of June, the construction work was suspended to guarantee peace for the nesting.

Nesting was successful, and the beach was opened on Monday. However, the swimmers have remained in the pond, which is why only half of the pond is currently used by swimmers.

The nesting area of ​​the puffins is demarcated with a flag line, and swimmers are instructed to avoid the area. A nesting raft has also been brought to the beach for the swimmers, says the announcement of the city of Helsinki.