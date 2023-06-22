Thursday, June 22, 2023
Swimming beaches | A well-known swimming pool was closed due to an incident in Helsinki

June 22, 2023
The customer allegedly appointed an employee. The employee resigned because he felt the swimming pool was an unsafe workplace.

Seurasaari a swimming pool in Helsinki was closed on Wednesday due to an incident between a customer and an employee.

The city of Helsinki announced the matter with a note attached to the entrance of the swimming pool.

“We promote an ethical operating culture, we do not allow racism, discrimination, improper treatment or sexual harassment. We emphasize honesty, fairness and equal treatment,” the release stated.

Team leader Jukka Lundgren The city of Helsinki confirms that an employee of the swimming pool has been treated inappropriately. Due to a lack of personnel, the swimming pool had to be temporarily closed.

According to Lundgren, the employee resigned because of the incidents.

“There has been inappropriate verbal behavior towards the employee. The employee has been appointed.”

He doesn’t want to tell more about what the naming was like.

“It has been so serious that the employee has felt that the place is no longer a safe and pleasant place to work.”

Lundgren says the city offered the employee help, support and another job.

Incident according to Lundgren, is not related to the use of swimsuits. In Seurasaari, the swimming pool has a nudist beach with separate areas for women and men.

On Wednesdays and Sundays, there is a swimsuit day, when a swimsuit must be worn and customers can wander freely on the women’s and men’s side.

If you wish, you can also wear a swimsuit on other days. The practice has been in force for almost ten years. Lundgren says that some naku swimmers feel that they have lost their advantage because of this.

“There has been a lot of feedback that all days should be nap days, but yes, it has decreased over the years and the situation has been solved by having a factual discussion.”

Seurasaari swimming pool is open as usual from Friday.

