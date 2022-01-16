The sign “Swimming at your own risk”, which is placed in front of the pools after the lifeguards’ work has finished, has raised the concern of parents that their children might drown if they go into the pool unsupervised.

They considered that the ferry is illegal, and that hotels and apartment buildings bear legal responsibility in the event that they keep the doors of the swimming pools open to the public after the end of the lifeguard’s working hours. Officials of hotel swimming pools saw that the sign included a clear warning, and that it would relieve them of embarrassment in the event that a person goes to the swimming pool after the specified time, so that the responsibility becomes entirely personal.

Two jurists confirmed that the “Swimming at Your Responsibility” sign is legal, as it serves as a warning of non-responsibility for those who exceed the timing of the absence of lifeguards, and therefore relinquish the responsibility of the hotel or the place that includes the pool.

In detail, the families of children, Saeed Al-Hashem, Raouf Al-Wafi, Hanan Al-Salmi and Shatha Hamda, stated that hotels and residential buildings are responsible for protecting children while they are swimming, even after the lifeguards’ work ends.

They added that the phrase “Swimming at your own risk” is “the approval of the pool management for the swimming pool, and if the administration wanted to prevent swimming completely, barriers would be placed to prevent entry to it after the lifeguard’s work was completed,” pointing out the need to continue monitoring through cameras and security men in the place.

Officials of swimming pools in hotels and residential buildings told “Emirates Today”, that the sign “Swimming at your own risk” is placed in Arabic and English in front of the entrance to the pool, as soon as the lifeguards’ work ends to inform the pool-goers of the lifeguard’s work, and ask them not to go into the water for the sake of safety. everyone.

They added that “some hotel guests and building residents do not abide by the instructions issued by the pool supervisors, and send their children with maids to go down to the pool at their own risk, without sufficient knowledge of the deep side of the pool, which exposes some of them to drowning.”

They said that “the swimming pool cannot be opened 24 hours to the public and lifeguards are provided throughout this time,” calling on inmates and families to take their personal responsibility and protect their children and not allow them to go into the pool without lifeguards.

On the other hand, the legal advisor, Ali Mosbeh, confirmed that the “Swimming at Your Responsibility” sign has become a general rule after the work of lifeguards, child watchers, or those who do not know how to swim have ended.

He said that hanging a sign prohibiting swimming at late times, due to the lack of lifeguards, is a sufficient warning and a disclaimer, in the event of a drowning accident.

He added that “the presence of children with their families near the swimming pool after the work of the lifeguards has finished puts the responsibility on the family in the event that a child suffers an accident of this kind, due to their neglect.

He explained that it is best to close the swimming pool with a fence that prevents it from being crossed, in addition to putting up paintings in languages ​​that everyone understands.

Legal advisor Hanan Al-Bayed considered that the “Swimming at your own risk” sign is legal. And she called for the installation of a door when entering the place to prevent anyone from swimming outside the permitted times. In the event that the place is left open without warning or lifeguards, the pool management bears responsibility for any risks that may be exposed to pool visitors.



