The man who left Lukas Märtens behind in the last lane of the 200-meter freestyle race on Monday evening in the La Défense Arena in Nanterre, and all six other swimmers too, is a teenager. David Popovici from Bucharest is 19 years old; he will be 20 in September. Summer McIntosh from Toronto is 17; one week after the end of the Olympic Games in Paris, she can celebrate her 18th birthday. Summer McIntosh is now also an Olympic champion; she won the 400-meter individual medley race. A lead of 5.69 seconds.