Swimming Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, who suffered from anxiety symptoms, emphasizes the importance of communication: “These issues have not been talked about in Finnish sports before”

Jyväskyläläisuimari feels that he has not yet shown his best skills.

Jyväskylä

Finland a member of a swimming team Ari-Pekka Liukkonen participated in the third Olympics of his career in Tokyo in July-August. After the Games Liukkonen said publicly suffered from anxiety and stress even before and during the Olympics.

“These things have not been talked about in Finnish sports before. If it had been, then perhaps it would have been easier for me to understand what it was all about earlier, ”says Liukkonen, who wrestled with anxiety symptoms at two previous Summer Olympics.

Mental and physical well-being waged a struggle in Liukkonen’s mind, which forcibly took away strength.

In Tokyo, the Olympic skies in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle were already in the starting rounds. Jyväskyläläisuimari emphasizes that in problems related to mental well-being, the most important thing is to talk about things with someone.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter so much who is listening, as long as you just get to share those own thoughts with another person. It is essential that things do not have to be solved in one’s own mind alone. ”

Before During his trip to Tokyo, Liukkonen took part in the long-distance European Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in May, from which the European Championship gold was finally caught in the 50-meter freestyle.

The achievement was a reward for years of hard work and overcoming a long-suffering bullying.

“The back started bothering as early as spring 2017, and getting it right was a long process. It wasn’t until the fall of 2019 that the ailments slowly began to ease, and the back was finally restored early this year. ”

“After back problems, winning European Championship gold was a big deal for me. It was already seven years since the previous title medal (European Bronze 2014), and that is why I have had to convince others of my own skills, even though I know I can win anyone on a good day. ”

Liukkonen has been in the value finals for more than a decade, and has already won numerous medals.

“I’ve had time to see and experience a lot. The most important thing, however, is that I have not yet shown my best skills. After winning the European Championship, I feel that I am already so close to the absolute top of the world that it would be foolish not to turn the next cards over. ”

The 32-year-old Liukkonen is currently looking at next spring’s World Championships in Japan and next summer’s European Championships in Italy.

Liukkonen says that he always advances in his swimming career year after year. In this way, the goals remain more concrete, the importance of daily work is better perceived and the level of doing remains high.

“There is no more than three years to go until the next Summer Olympics (Paris 2024), and even the next Olympics are still possible (Los Angeles 2028) if only health and the economy are in order,” the coach Marko Malvelan Liukkonen, who belongs to the sprint stable, says.