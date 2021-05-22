Swimming Ari-Pekka Liukkonen was terribly terrified in the semi-finals in the European Championship pool

The Jyväskylä resident again fell below the Tokyo Olympic limit.

Ari-Pekka Liukkonen was the sixth fastest in the first round of the 50-meter freestyle on Saturday in the European Championships in Budapest.

Liukkonen swam his best time of the season for 21.99 seconds and fell below the Olympic limit again. Liukkonen has already been elected to Tokyo.

In the first round, the Jyväskylä resident was placed in the Netherlands Thom de Boerin (21.76) after second. De Boer was the fastest in the first rounds.

The semi-finals of the trip will be swam on Saturday night and the final race on Sunday.

Finland’s best ranking so far in the European Championship pool is Matti Mattsson fourth place in the 200m breaststroke.

Anton Herrala was 22.74 seventh in the first set and 36th overall.

Fanny Teijonsalo and Mimosa Jallow did not participate in the initial rounds of the 50-meter butterfly stroke.

