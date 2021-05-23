Swimming Ari-Pekka Liukkonen swims in European Championship gold, Ida Hulkko took silver: “I closed my eyes half the time”

Liukkonen was the fastest in the 50-meter freestyle.

Ari-Pekka Liukkonen took the European Championship gold in the 50-meter freestyle at the European Championships in Budapest.

Liukkonen swam 21.61 and won the silver-taking Britain Benjamin Proudin by eight hundredths.

Greek Kristian Gkolomejev lost to Liukkonen in 0.12 seconds.

A moment after Liukkonen’s European Championship gold Ida Hulkko took the European Championship silver in the 50m breaststroke. He swam a period of 30.19 and lost to Italy Benedetta to Pilate 0.84 seconds.

Bronze taken by Russia Julia Efimova lost to Hulko three hundredths and fourth to Britain Sarah Vasey four hundredths.

“It’s a great feeling. The swimming was probably good. I closed my eyes half the time, got to the finish line and looked at the board, ”Hulkko stated on the Swimming Association’s Twitter account.

Veera Kiviranta was seventh in the final with a time of 30.72.

The news is updated.