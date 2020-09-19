Swimming Ari-Pekka Liukkonen returned to the competition pool in Espoo and immediately rushed to the Olympic limit

Sprinter Ari-Pekka Liukkonen returned rapidly to the competition pools on the first day of the Espoo swimming competitions on Saturday. In the morning, Liukkonen started his plane in a 50-meter butterfly and a 100-meter freestyle. In the evening he squatted 50 meters free time at 22.15.

In his evening swim, Liukkonen was only one hundredth of a hundredth of the Tokyo Olympic limit. The return to the competition was so promising that the profit limit should not become a problem for Liukkonen.

“It is bad luck in all respects that the border has not already passed,” Liukkonen confirmed.

Headwind ruined Liukkonen’s results in last year’s Finnish Championships. In the spring, the corona pandemic interrupted the season when he was just sensitizing his earnings condition.

“I haven’t competed on my main trip with swimmers of my level for over a year. From these points of view, this was a really good swim at this point, ”Liukkonen said in Espoo.

Liukkonen’s evening swim began briskly. The race break and the earlyness of the season were visible in the last 15 meters.

“The end felt really heavy,” Liukkonen admitted.

Liukkonen will try the Olympic border in a serious competition at the beginning of December in Helsinki’s Mäkelänrinte.