Swimming | An open series for transgender people was supposed to be organized for the World Cup: no one signed up

The swimming series open to transgenders did not attract participants.

Anyone did not sign up for the new open series in the swimming world cup, says the international federation of swimmers World Aquatics. The plan was to compete in the open series at the weekend in Berlin.

Lajiliitto established an open series after it had banned the participation of transgender people in all rank competitions.

The open series was supposed to be a pilot project that takes into account diversity in swimming competitions. In the series, it was planned to swim in all sports at distances of 50 and 100 meters, but the sports association said that the expansion of the series to longer distances is possible.

“Even if there is no demand at the elite level, the working group intends to look into the possibility of including open class competitions in the Masters events in the future,” states the sports association in its press release.

The swimming of the Berlin World Cup will take place from 6th to 8th. October It is one of the three World Cups, on the basis of which athletes are also selected for next year’s World Championships in Doha and the Olympics in Paris.

The situation of transgender athletes has come up recently in several other sports as well. In cycling and athletics, trans women are also shelved.