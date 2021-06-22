After the swimming accident in the Elbe: the 19-year-old brother of the missing person stabs a 15-year-old who is in mortal danger! The police are investigating in Harburg.

Hamburg – After the Swimming accident in the Elbe on June 18, 2021 in Blankenese* it came on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Hamburg-Harburg to an act of revenge. The 19-year-old brother of the missing person, and presumably also drowned 15-year-old, attacked a young person in Harburg who risked his own life on Friday, June 18, 2021 to save the 15-year-old!

The 19-year-old stabbed the youth with several knife stabs in the back. An ambulance, which was alerted together with an emergency doctor, looked after the critically injured 15-year-old on site for a long time. Then the boy is driven to a hospital.