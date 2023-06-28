Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died at the age of 35. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Mallett drowned Tuesday (local time) off the coast of Destin, Florida. Officials say Mallet, who plays for the North American Football League’s New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, was in the water with a group of others when they got into trouble. Mallett went under and lifeguards brought him ashore, but resuscitation measures were unsuccessful.