Located in the north of Lake Garda: the city beaches of Riva del Garda. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / imagebroker

There is a fatal swimming accident in Lake Garda. A German dies near Riva del Garda. Not the first death in the region.

Riva del Garda – A German tourist died in a swimming accident in Italy at the weekend (September 16th/17th). Like the news portal South Tyrol News Reportedly, an 81-year-old man drowned in the north of Lake Garda near Riva del Garda. The fatal accident occurred between the beaches of Sabbioni and Du Lac, which are popular with holidaymakers, in front of the small town in the province of Trent.

Fatal swimming accident in Lake Garda: German tourist drowns near Riva del Garda

The number of drownings in the northern Italian lake is increasing even in late summer. Just recently, a 39-year-old South Tyrolean died while diving in the northeast of Lake Garda near Brenzone sul Garda. He also drowned in the country’s largest lake, with an area of ​​369.98 square kilometers. Garda also reported that a 20-year-old from Verona drowned while trying to help her 14-year-old brother who was in distress in the water.

The report does not mention exactly where the German vacationer who died in the accident came from. The rescue workers found the man’s lifeless body around 40 meters from the shore at a depth of six meters. Attempts at resuscitation on land were unsuccessful.

The emergency doctor who was called could only determine that the senior citizen was dead. Loud South Tyrol News The Riva volunteer fire department, four water rescuers with motorboats, the coast guard, the Red Cross and the state police were involved in the search and rescue operation.

Fatal accidents on Lake Garda in Italy: cyclist falls fatally, South Tyrolean dies after scooter accident

It is the next fatal accident in the popular holiday region after a 37-year-old South Tyrolean succumbed to serious injuries following a scooter accident not far from Brenzone between Torri del Benaco and Garda, and a prominent British scientist recently died while cycling in the Lake Garda hills of Toscolano Maderno fell fatally. On the same weekend, a bloody act in Sirmione in the south of Lake Garda caused a stir, where a 45-year-old man is said to have beaten his 72-year-old mother to death.

Lake Garda has also recently been in the headlines because of an outbreak of dengue fever. The German Foreign Office had updated its travel advice for Italy due to the tropical disease that had been identified. Year after year, many German tourists travel to Lake Northern Italy via Austria and the Brenner Motorway. (pm)