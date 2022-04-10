Genoa – On the second day of the Absolute swimming championships in Riccione other three athletes win the pass for the World Championships in Budapest and the European Championships in Rome. I’m Silvia Scalia in the 50 backstroke, Nicolò Martinenghi in the 100 backstroke and Thonas Ceccon in the 100 backstroke.

Scalia show

It is Silvia Scalia’s Sunday. The twenty-six year old from Lecco, registered for Canottieri Aniene Roma, already in the morning heats shows that she is in great shape. She sets the Italian record of the 50 backstroke with 27 ”74. But to get the world championship passport you need to swim the time limit in the afternoon. No sooner said than done. Silvia goes into the water and eats the tub. Gold with yet another national record: 27 ”66. You can start the party and the awareness of being able to play important cards in Budsapest and Rome.

Ceccon full speed ahead

Just enough time to dispose of the adrenaline rush given by Scalia and Thomas Ceccon goes into the water in the 100 backstroke. He has no opponents able to worry him and perhaps, precisely for this reason, he misses the final rush that would have brought the Italian primacy. The Venetian however wins and with 52 ”99 qualifies for the World and European Championships. Now he will have plenty of time to calmly work towards his next goals.

Tete Martinenghi to scream

To raise the volume of the cheering at the Riccione Stadium, finally crowded with spectators again, we think Nicolò Martinenghi. The Olympic bronzes did not satisfy him, on the contrary they gave him the right awareness in his means. He breaks the ticket for Hungary with a super 58 ”57 in the 100 breaststroke, which is the third time trial of the specialty of the year in the world. Before him the Dutch Arno Kamminga, behind the British extraterrestrial Adam Peaty.

Fangio alone

Francesca Fangio wins the 200 breaststroke solo. She touches, looks at the board and slaps the water. She swam very well, but for 6 cents she didn’t win the time for the World Cup. 2’23 ”60 is still a very thick time trial and the Livorno-born is constantly climbing in the double distance of the breaststroke.

The 200 post-Pellegrini style

It is the first time that Federica Pellegrini has not swam the final of the 200 freestyle at the Absolutes. She looks at it and rewards it. And she rewards what she is a great friend of hers and who, years ago, was referred to as her heir to her. Vince Alice Mizzau, who after years of oblivion, seems to have found the winning enamel. She doesn’t set her personal lei of 1’57, but 1’59 ”59 is still a time trial to keep an eye on. Especially noteworthy is the race held by the Friulian, attacking from the first to the last stroke. Federica hands her the gold and hugs her, Alice is well intent on starting the second part of her career.

As well as the Genoese Giorgia Romei. Since January she has been training in Verona with Matteo Giunta and under the supervision of Federica Pellegrini. She is happy and satisfied with the path taken. An influence taken the week before Riccione conditions her form, but she remains a “dog”. In the morning she does not force enough and with 2’01 “96 she is only tenth out of the final. She competes in the B final in the afternoon and does so with the determination that has always distinguished her. She wins with 2’00 ”38 which would have earned her fourth place overall. The story can start again.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS