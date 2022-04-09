The Genoese Martina Carraro is fifth and announces her marriage in a month. At the poolside Federica Pellegrini confirms her yes to Matteo Giunta at the end of August

Riccione – Emotions. So many emotions on the first day of Absolute Italian Championships in Riccione. The first news is the return of the public to the stands.

The Azzurri, on their first outing in the long course, make it clear from the morning that they have every intention of giving their best. The promises are kept in the afternoon.

