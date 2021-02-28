Swimming A slender and smooth man stands on the edge of the avanto – alopecia took all the hair from swimmer Matti Mattsson, but now there is

A slender and smooth man stands on the edge of the avanto. The autoimmune disease alopecia took all the hair from the swimmer Matti Mattsson, but now the pool is running. “I haven’t done my best yet.”

Luvia

“If looking at top athletes here, they don’t look the same Matti Mattsson”, Former head coach of the Finnish swimming team Bo Jacobsen stated at the European Championships in Berlin in 2014.

Mattsson was too busy in the opinion of the head coach. Jacobsen said without twisting that the weight should be at least ten pounds less.