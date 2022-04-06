Swimming 208-centimeter Ari-Pekka Liukkonen has received a 201-centimeter young tightener

European champion Liukkonen has worked as a mentor for Kalle Mäkinen, who was close to defeating his role model on the Mäkelänrinte.

Swimmer size Ari-Pekka Liukkonen experienced the peak of his career last year at the European Championships in Budapest, but also a huge disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics.

The European champion in the men’s 50-meter freestyle was in the early stages of the Olympics and said he suffered from anxiety around the main goal of the season after the Games.

After a roller coaster year, Liukkonen opened the first week of his international racing season in the Helsinki Swim Meet competitions.

The goal of the 208-centimeter swimmer has once again been firmly set for the dignity, the June World Championships in Budapest and the August European Championships in Rome – and beyond, the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Last this year’s European Championships showed that I would be able to beat anyone on a good day. The Olympics, on the other hand, mean that when things don’t work out, there’s no point at that level from the start to the next. I feel that I have more understanding, tools and the ability to deal with well-being issues all the time, ”said Liukkonen, 33.

Liukkonen, who moved to Aalto in the new company of his hometown of Jyväskylä, emphasized how a sprint journey is a struggle for small margins.

“Mental symptoms have usually also manifested in me as physical symptoms. When you like to do such a race in less than 22 seconds on top of the world, everything has to work if you want to succeed. ”

Liukkonen was on Wednesday at Mäkelänrinne 50 meters third with a time of 22.85, which satisfied the Finn. The victory went to a Norwegian familiar to Liukkonen Nicholas Lialle (22.29), and secondly, Algeria Oussama Sahnoune (22.72).

“I thought if I could get there in less than 23 seconds, I might be happy with that. As a swimmer this was really good. The condition is not even close to what should be in the championships. Now we need to start the race towards the summer, to be in record races at record values ​​and in the early 21st century, ”said Liukkonen, who continues throughout Sweden this weekend.

Liukkonen has received a young Finnish entrepreneur on his parade trip Kalle Mäkinen, which defeated Liukkonen last December in the short track Finnish Championships. In Mäkelänrinne, 20-year-old Mäkinen was only a hundredth behind his role model.

“I had to give AP a win now that I won him in the Finnish Championships. Let’s work towards the summer, and we’ll get even tougher skabos, ”Mäkinen grinned.

North The Hague Mäkinen, a high school graduate, said that his goal for the season was the European Championships in Rome. He has been following Liukkonen’s extracts since he was a child.

“He (Liukkonen) has been at the top of the world for at least ten years and has recently been a small mentor to me. I have asked a lot of everything and he has given good advice. His European championship in particular showed that Finland has the know-how and the conditions to succeed at the top of the world, ”emphasized 201-centimeter Mäkinen.