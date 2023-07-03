Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Tragic incident in Mallorca on the first weekend of July. A swimmer was run over by a motorboat. © Alcúdia Local Police.

Caught by a ship’s propeller: A tragic accident involving a swimmer occurs off the northern coast of the Balearic island of Mallorca.

Munich/Mallorca – The next bad one Incident in Mallorca: Off the coast of Alcanada in the north of the Balearic Islands, a 63-year-old swimmer was hit by a ship’s propeller on the open sea. That reports that Mallorca Magazine on his website.

Mallorca: motor boat runs over swimmer in front of Alcanada near Alcudia

Accordingly, the tragic incident happened last Sunday (July 2nd) around 5 p.m. As the SAMU rescue service reported, the woman suffered “catastrophic injuries to the extremities” due to the cuts.

The report does not reveal where the woman who was taken to the hospital came from. Nor whether the motorboat that ran over her came too close to shore or whether the seriously injured woman was possibly swimming very far out at sea at the time of the accident.

The casualty is being treated at the Son Espases University Hospital in the island’s capital, Palma, writes that Mallorca Magazine. Her condition is therefore considered critical. The police have started the investigation, including why the motorboat allegedly just kept going. Because: According to the report, the crew of another motorboat pulled the woman out of the water. Investigators assumed, however, that the people on the accident boat could not have noticed the drama because of the engine noise.

Mallorca: Again and again serious accidents with ship’s propellers

As the report goes on to say, serious accidents involving ships’ propellers happen again and again. It was not until mid-June that a 34-year-old fell under a motorboat on the east coast of Mallorca and was killed. On the beach of Es Trenc in the southeast of the holiday island, which is popular with holidaymakers, a German tourist lost an arm in 2018, and in 2015 a child died in an accident with a ship’s propeller in Sa Ràpita. In August 2015, an eleven-year-old girl was seriously injured by a ship’s propeller on the beach in Peguera.

Also this year the rush of tourists on Mallorca is great. 4.1 million vacationers are expected from Germany alone, which would mean an increase of 300,000 bookings compared to the previous year. On average, 14 million vacationers per year come to the prominent Balearic island in the Mediterranean – including negative effects.

Balearic island of Mallorca: Trouble with party tourists and serious accidents with motor boats

As early as June, some Mallorca landlords were annoyed by party tourists, and in the Son Espanyolet district of the Balearic capital Palma, foreigners are buying up properties in droves, which does not suit every local. In addition, there are brawls among party-goers, for example, a 20-year-old German in a club on the Paseo Marítimo in Palma badly mauled. (pm)