She resisted two nights and a day – over thirty-six very long hours – in the middle of the Pacific Ocean before being rescued aboard a merchant ship at the end of its strength. It happened to a woman with Chinese citizenship, who went to the beach with a friend to Shirahama Ohama, in the city of Shimodain the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka last Monday. The girl in her twenties went for a swim with her tank. When she didn’t return, in the evening her friend alerted the Sar (Search and Rescue) authorities who searched for her until Wednesday evening.

The swimmer was fished out 80 kilometers from the coast in the Sea of ​​Japan, exhausted but still conscious. The crew of the merchant ship initially mistook her for a member of the crew of another ship, reported as having fallen overboard. When they threw the ladder into the water for her to climb aboard, the young woman did not react. She was too weak to pull herself out of the water. Two sailors then jumped into the water to pull her aboard. A helicopter from the Yokosuka coast guard came to pick her up on the ship to take her to the hospital in Yokohama. But hospitalization was not necessary because she had remained lucid and the level of dehydration did not indicate a life-threatening situation. Speaking to the coast guard, the young Chinese woman said she had been pushed out to sea by the current and no longer had the strength necessary to return to the beach from which she had set out.