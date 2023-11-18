Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/18/2023 – 14:21

Swimmer Patrícia Santos from Espírito Santo won the first gold medal for the Brazilian delegation at the Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile, this Saturday (18).

The athlete was the fastest in the 50m breaststroke event in the SB3 class (spinal cord injured) with a time of 58.19s. In addition to the gold, the Brazilian broke the Parapan-American record.

The other Brazilian, Lídia Cruz, also made it to the podium. She was third fastest, clocking 1:08.49. The silver medal went to Mexican Nely Miranda.

The green and yellow Paralympic swimming team went to Santiago with 38 athletes.

The sport is one of the most successful in Brazilian history in Parapans. In Lima, Peru alone, in the 2019 edition, Brazil achieved 127 podiums in the pools.