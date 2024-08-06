A few days ago, the Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso She was reportedly banned from the Olympic Village after being accused of “distracting other competitors by socializing and wearing provocative clothing.”

According to the criteria of

After her participation in the 100-meter butterfly event and after being eliminated, she opted for go out to take photos in the enclosurean attitude that supposedly caused his expulsion.

Well, last Monday, the Paraguayan swimmer responded to these comments and assured that she was not expelled from anywhere.

“I just wanted to clarify that I was never expelled from anywhere, please stop spreading false information,” Alonso said.

Alonso, 20, said he will not make any further statements on the matter, but clarified that he does not like it. are damaging their image based on liesThe message is accompanied by an image showing the young woman drinking coffee at sunset.

After her participation, the swimmer decided to stay in a different hotel than the delegation, visit luxury shops and restaurants and show these images on her social media profiles.

He also attended the matches of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz and even shared a photo with the Spaniard.

Because of this attitude, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee decided to ask Alonso not to have contact with any member of the sports team to avoid ‘distractions’.

@hechospelotamedia IS LUANA ALONSO’S SANCTION COMING? The Paraguayan athlete announced her professional retirement after competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She immediately left the Olympic Village, where the competitors that make up Team Paraguay are located and that fact did not sit well with the Paraguayan Olympic Committee 🇵🇾 News presented by: HyH Legal Consulting #LuanaAlonso #TeamParaguay #OlympicGames #Paris2024 ♬ original sound – Ball Facts

According to Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, “His presence is creating an inappropriate environment within Team Paraguay. We thank him for proceeding as instructed, as it was of his own free will that he did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

Alonso says that it was all a misunderstanding and that these decisions are exaggerated.

The swimmer also said goodbye to her discipline, saying that this would be her last participation representing her country and that she would be stepping away from competitions.

She posted this decision on her Instagram profile where she wrote: “Swimming: thank you for allowing me to dream, you taught me to fight, to try, perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and many other things. I dedicated part of my life to you and I wouldn’t change it for anything. in the world because I lived the best experiences of my life, you gave me thousands of joys, friends from other countries that I will always carry in my heart, unique opportunities. It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you soon.”

LIGHT ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

More news