Nand also the 400 meters. When Florian Wellbrock hit the eight lanes of freestyle swimming in his home pool in Magdeburg last Saturday morning, the clock was 3: 44.35 minutes. And since this race took place as part of an official Olympic qualification competition, Wellbrock not only swam to the top of the annual world best list, he also scratched his way onto the list of possible Olympic starters via this route. His name is already there next to the 800 meters, the 1500 meters – and the ten-kilometer open water race.

The Magdeburg native tested this enormous workload for the first time at the 2019 World Cup. In South Korea he was first world champion in open water, then fell far short of expectations over 800 meters – including his own – to then straighten up and swim over 1500 meters to the second World Cup gold. World champions in open water and in the pool: no swimmer in the world had achieved this before.

Challenge and danger

And now also the 400 meters? Phew In conclusion, neither the swimmer nor his trainer wanted to comment. But if you listen to Wellbrock and Bernd Berkhahn, there is more to it than that. On the one hand, there is the sequence of the swimming competitions in Tokyo. The already long competition span of ten days would be extended by three more, and the 400 meters Wellbrocks would be the first starts. “The two 400s, preliminary and final, they really hurt. Then you should next swim an economical 800-meter run to make it to the finals, but at the same time you have to be there because it will be a fast race, “said Berkhahn in an interview with the FAZ

Then there would be the media interest and the risk that his protégé might not swim well: “Then you’ll be through on the first day before things really start.” Methodically, it would also be “a challenge” for Berkhahn, the intensive 400 and to prepare the ten kilometers so that Wellbrock can win a medal in both competitions.



Many disciplines: Florian Wellbrock, here in 2019, also knows his way around open water.

Image: dpa





Because that is exactly what this decision is about: Wellbrock is to give the German Swimming Association (DSV) an Olympic precious metal for the first time since 2008. With this claim, the double world champion himself also tackles the question of the 400 meter start. “I would probably not be able to win a medal, there are still some places missing,” the 23-year-old told the FAZ. The risk would therefore be too great for him too. In perspective, however, a strong 400-meter time is important in order to be able to swim quickly at the back of the 1500 meters.

In fact, the fastest time over the 400 meters represents the progress Wellbrock has made since the 2019 World Cup. The Magdeburg national team athletes are among those competitive athletes who were able to train relatively well and continuously despite the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike other swimmers, the Elbe swimming pool was open almost continuously for them. However, there were no competitions to determine the current situation in the past year. The altitude units, which are essential for Berkhahn’s training plans, were also simulated more often at 43 meters above zero than in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada.



The Olympic Games in Tokyo: Florian Wellbrock, here in 2019, looks towards his goal.

Image: dpa





Of course, it was difficult to cope with the postponement of the Olympics, especially since he would have started his second games with the double gold swing of the World Cup, said Wellbrock. But the extra year was then used as best as possible to work on the speed, improve your athleticism, the kicks, the jump at the start.

Wellbrock also drew the necessary motivation from the training group itself, in which he not only has open water competitor Rob Muffels on his neck, but now also 19-year-old Lukas Märtens. Märtens had struck in that run in Magdeburg just behind Wellbrock and in 3: 45.71 minutes was also below the norm for the games in Tokyo. “When Rob is tired, I have Lukas next to me, when Lukas is tired, Rob is there. It doesn’t get any better than that. ”So every day a competition, exactly the right thing for the ambitious Wellbrock.

This weekend, at the end of the Olympic qualification in Berlin, he will probably swim a real pool competition for the last time before the showdown in Tokyo. The 400-meter duel in the fast Berlin pool with his colleague Märtens is not to be missed at the beginning.