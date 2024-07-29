Swimmer Dies Attacked by Wasps. “He Tried to Save Himself by Diving Into the Sea”

An entire beach in shock: A 47-year-old man was stung by a swarm of wasps and died of anaphylactic shock. Of Ukrainian nationality, the man was on the free beach in the southern area of Croton. The Gazzettino wrote. The 47-year-old, who knew he was allergic, tried to escape the insects, which had come out of a nest located in the nearby vegetation, by throwing himself into the water where, however, he died. The recovery of the dead body due to the presence of wasps that also stung the first responders. The arrival of the helicopter rescue that was ready at the port of Crotone was useless.

The emergency services intervened on site 118 staffthe Police Headquarters and the Fire Department. The investigations are being conducted by the Carabinieri. The victim was an engineer who used to travel for work in various European countries and who had decided to spend a short vacation period in Crotone with some of his family members who live in the Calabrian city.

