D.he speech melody tells where Anna Elendt now lives. Last summer, the swimmer moved from her home in Hesse to the University of Austin in the American state of Texas. In a system that, as she herself says, carries the athletes “on a silver platter”. The 19-year-old has already had an audible impact on America. Now the student has come back to Germany for a week to do what she loves: “To battle me.”

This Friday (from 10 a.m.) the breast specialist starting for the SG Frankfurt will jump into the pool at the Olympic qualification in Berlin. The looseness that characterized the young woman from Dreieich-Götzenhain early on as a competition type is paired with increased self-confidence. The ticket to Tokyo, which was little more than a beautiful dream a year ago, seems to be achievable. For a single start in Japan, the German record over 100 meters chest of 1: 07.01 minutes would have to fall in the pre- or final run. Anna Elendt, whose best mark is 1: 07.50, dares to do that, as well as in the alternative showdown to have a relay place against the competition in the final with her hands first on the stop.

Close to the games

Of course, “everything has to fit” for this. Applying pressure would be out of place. If the trip to Asia doesn’t work out, the former DSW Darmstadt athlete would probably go to the European Championships in Budapest in May. With the exception of the medal contenders like their club colleague and former world champion Marco Koch, the Olympic candidates of the German Swimming Association are not supposed to start there.

Anna Elendt already has experience with major international events. As the German double champion in the 2019 world title competitions in the South Korean city of Gwangju, the debutante over 50 meters chest surprised with reaching the finals and a seventh place. A few months later, at the World Cup in Berlin, her photo was emblazoned on all accreditations. The new face of the DSV reacted to the “strange” situation with a first series victory.



Close to the 2021 games, the talent, which his former coach Alexander Kreisel certified as having the greatest potential, did not see himself until November. At the US Open, Anna Elendt improved her best time over 100 meters by more than half a second. “I didn’t think the changes would take effect so quickly,” she says. The scholarship holder enjoys ideal conditions in her sporty adopted home: from the dormitory on campus, where she shares a room with a swimming colleague, it is only a four-minute walk to the pool or weight room. The athletes have their own cafeteria with “really good and healthy food”. Thanks to the intensive medical care, Anna Elendt has her knee problems under control.

20 swimmers who are all just as motivated as they are, plus the sun in the sky and music on the edge of the pool – Anna Elendt pushes that 100 percent in every training. In terms of technology, there was a surprise for the newcomer. “I always thought my chest style was okay,” she says. On site, her trainer Carol Capitani, who once coached Rebecca Soni to Olympic victories, conveyed a different rhythm of arm pull and leg kick. “Before, I made the two movements almost simultaneously.” By pulling them apart, they could “be faster with less effort”. Anna Elendt also worked on diving train and turning. Changes that were necessary to make the fast-growing athlete, who celebrated her greatest successes so far over the non-Olympic 50 meter chest, stronger over the twice as long distance. “I have to glide 100 meters more,” she says.

At the university, where the high school graduate initially only took the mandatory courses on American history and the political system in online lessons, tutors provide individual support. She had a lot of respect for that to write an essay in English. “I thought it might all be too much for me.” But every area is run professionally. Also dealing with the coronavirus. Body temperature is automatically measured at all entrances to buildings and the face is scanned for a mask. The swimmers are tested once a week and form their own bladder.

Anna Elendt has already had her first vaccination. “The second would have been now.” She had to postpone it. On Sunday she arrived in her home country to prepare for the decisive moments in Berlin with national trainer Shila Sheth, who is in close contact with the coaching team in the United States. Elendt will fly back on Monday – with or without an Olympic ticket.