Once again the controversy is stirring in the Olympic Games 2024, which have been involved in several scandals since their inauguration. This time, the food is once again the focus of criticism due to the long queues that athletes have to wait in for a dish and the state of the queues.

The British swimmer Adam Peaty He opened the debate on Tuesday with some incendiary statements when he revealed that several athletes have found worms in the food that is being served at the Olympic Village in Paris.

Adam Peaty

Worms in Olympic food

“People have found worms. That’s not good. I just want people to have the best conditions. And I think it’s the athletes who can best make the situation known,” the athlete said in an interview with Daily Mail.

Peaty He pointed out that athletes have to eat what the organizers want to serve and not what they need to continue with their nutrition for the competition.

“I want to eat meat, I need meat to compete and that’s what I eat at home, so why would I change anything? I also like fish, but they found worms in the fish dishes offered in the Olympic Village.”

The Englishman, who won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke, said that the organization in Paris It is very poor if we take as an example what was experienced in the previous ones Olympic Games in Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.

“The nutrition is not good enough for the level expected of athletes. At the end of the day, we have to do our best. In Tokyo the food was amazing, just like in Rio de Janeiro. But this time, there are not enough protein food options, long queues and 30-minute waits for food,” said the 30-year-old swimmer.

