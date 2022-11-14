At the age of 52, British swimmer Lewis Pugh, famous for his extreme feats aimed at drawing attention to environmental issues, became the first man to swim across the Red Sea among sharks, container ships bound for the Suez Canal and wonderful coral reefs. The crossing lasted 16 days with high waves for most of the journey and a water temperature sometimes above 30 degrees. The “marathon” began on the island of Tiran, in Saudi Arabia, in Hurghada, in Egypt, where the COP 27 2022, the United Nations Conference on climate change, is currently being held. As protection against the approximately 40 shark species, the underside of the support vessel was equipped with an electronic device capable of repelling them within a four-meter radius. For some stretches of the swim, Pugh was joined by open water swimmer Mariam Saleh Bin Laden – who became the first Arab, the first Saudi and the first woman to swim from Saudi Arabia to Egypt – and the Egyptian swimmer Mostafa Zaki. The goal of the swim was to put the spotlight on the coral reefs of the world. Scientists have predicted that around 70-90% of all living corals will disappear over the next 20 years due to rising sea temperatures. Images Lewis Pugh Foundation



01:15