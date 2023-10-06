Swift’s concert film tops record $100 million in pre-sales

The documentary film-concert of American singer Taylor Swift, entitled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, collected a record $100 million in pre-sale tickets. About it reports The Hollywood Reporter.

On October 13, the project will be released in one hundred countries around the world (Russia is not included in the list of countries where the film will be available). It is noted that the film could become the highest grossing film in the US and in the world in 2023. According to experts, the project can raise from 100 to 125 million dollars in North America alone.

In September it was reported that British director Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer had become the highest-grossing biopic in cinema history.

Earlier it became known that the Renaissance World Tour of the American singer Beyonce collected more than half a billion dollars.