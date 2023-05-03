Acer has announced the Swift X 16 laptop (SFX16-61G), a notebook designed for creators with a 16:10 OLED display that supports 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits of peak brightness. The PC is very thin (17.9 mm thick) and equipped with an AMD RyzenTM 9 7940H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU. It is also equipped with a TwinAir cooling system, a larger battery and all the main connection ports. It also features a 1080p FHD camera that leverages Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and its suite of AI technologies for crisp, clear video, while Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction ensures voices are heard clearly. and accurate during video calls or recordings. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SDD storage, and a MicroSD slot for adding storage space when saving your creative projects. Users can also make the most of two USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.