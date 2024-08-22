Home World

Press Split

Taylor Swift says goodbye to Europe in London. (Archive photo) © Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

Due to attack plans, several of the US superstar’s concerts in Austria were cancelled. Two weeks later, Taylor Swift is now speaking out for the first time – and explaining why she has remained silent until now.

London/Vienna – Superstar Taylor Swift has spoken out emotionally for the first time about the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna. Her performances there were canceled at short notice two weeks ago because Islamists were said to have planned a terrorist attack. The cancellation of the performances was devastating, the 34-year-old explained in a long message on Instagram: “The reason for the cancellations has triggered a new feeling of fear in me and a great deal of guilt because so many people had planned to come to the shows.”

“But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them we mourned concerts and not lives,” Swift continued. She was encouraged by the love and unity of the fans. After the cancellation in Austria, Swift played five sold-out concerts in London. She wanted to use all her energy to help protect the people there.

Swift counters criticism

Fans had been waiting for a statement from the US musician since the Vienna concerts were cancelled, and some people criticized her for her long silence. Swift explained: “To be clear: I will not speak publicly about something if I think it could provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.” In a case like this, “silence” means holding back and waiting for the right time to speak out.

Precisely because Swift is known for her special relationship with her fans, some people were surprised that she had remained silent until now. Her priority was to safely finish the European part of her tour and she can say with great relief that she has succeeded, wrote Swift, who played her last European concert of the current tour on Tuesday evening in front of around 90,000 people at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Two weeks ago, two suspected sympathizers of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) were arrested in Austria. According to police findings, one of them had planned to carry out an attack outside the stadium at one of Taylor Swift’s concerts. The concerts in Vienna were canceled.

“A rollercoaster of emotions”

“Walking on stage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions,” Swift wrote. The audience was passionate, exuberant and full of joy. The energy in the stadium was like a giant hug from 92,000 people and gave her back her calm. London felt like a beautiful dream sequence.

The last concert in London seemed like a huge, peaceful celebration, with fans even giving friendship bracelets to police and security guards. Swift performed for three and a half hours and ended the concert with a shower of confetti and fireworks. Some “Swifties” picked up the confetti from the floor as a souvenir.

Will Swift comment on the US election campaign?

Swift’s “Eras” tour took her to several European countries this summer, including Germany. She thanked her fans. “It was a dream to perform for you, dance with you and share these magical moments,” wrote Swift. Now they need to rest before the tour continues in October. Concerts are scheduled for the USA and Canada in the autumn. And megastar Swift could soon be faced with the next demand to speak out – namely on the US election campaign.

Security checks in London: Swift played at the sold-out Wembley Stadium. (Archive) © Alastair Grant/AP/dpa

In the previous presidential election in 2020, she voted against then-Republican President Donald Trump and spoke out in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, the current incumbent. The big question is: Will Swift, who is considered influential, now also intervene in the duel between Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris? dpa