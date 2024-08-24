Mexico City.– Singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were caught on the balcony of their beach house, enjoying their last days of summer vacation together.

In the photos, obtained by Page Six, the young couple can be seen having fun with friends and family at the Rhode Island mansion, which is valued at $17 million.

Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were all spotted on the balcony of the sprawling property, though the only one in sight is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback with one of his kids. Swift has finally wrapped up the European leg of her The Eras Tour and the NFL season is about to kick off, so the 34-year-old stars appear to be making the most of their free time.

“He’s got a long weekend off. (The Chiefs) rested yesterday, today and tomorrow, but he won’t be staying long. (Travis and Patrick) have to return tomorrow night for a team meeting on Monday morning,” an NFL source told Page Six.

Brittany’s presence is one of the most attention-grabbing, as a few hours before these photos were made public, she had to deal with backlash for liking a post by Republican candidate Donald Trump on Instagram. There was speculation that her action could cause some tension for the “Blank Space” singer, however, her visit to the mansion says otherwise. For her part, Swift has not publicly endorsed either the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, or Trump, however, in 2020 she showed her support for President Joe Biden. The singer will be resting until early October, while the tight end will already have to show up for the Chiefs’ opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, which is scheduled for September 5.