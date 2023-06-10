Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 and conquers the Roland Garros title for the third time, the fourth Grand Slam title of her career. At 22, Iga, chosen by Roger Federer to wear the outfits of On, the sportswear company of which he is the founder, becomes the youngest with four Major successes since Serena Williams, who succeeded between 1999 and 2002.

A match that immediately seems to be one-way, as often happens when the queen of the “bagels” is involved, the 6-0 that she usually distributes to her opponents, but it won’t be like that. The Polish number 1 in the world, queen of the red clay, imposed her law at the beginning, snatching the serve in the 2nd game from the Czech number 43 in the world, quite excited for the occasion. The 26-year-old from Olomuc, in the first Major final of her career and recovering from years of repeated injuries, has always had a perfect record with the top three of the ranking (5-0) and would have liked to imitate her compatriot Krejcikova, who won the title for two years ago, and it came really close. At 5-2 Iga, who reached the final without giving up even a set, broke Muchova again by closing the first set 6-2.

History says that 19 of the last Roland Garros women’s titles have gone to the player capable of winning the first set and so it was, even without a clear path. She also broke in the second set for the 3-0 of the Polish player wearing the yellow and blue bow in memory of the victims of the war in Ukraine. Muchova doesn’t give up, she loosens up and starts designing daring geometries that displace Swiatek. She recovers the break and, at 4-4, she breaks Swiatek’s service extending to 5-4. The counterbreak by Iga was immediate but still gave up in the 11th game and sent the Czech to serve for the set. It’s a good battle, the number 43 in the world extracts precious pieces from her repertoire and earns the third set 7-5, the only one to snatch a set from the number 1. Karolina wants her happy ending, this time it is she who opens with the break, but the Pole catches her right away. She passes again, 4-3, and Iga catches her, again. An exhausting retreat until Muchova serves for 5-5. Emotion clouds her thoughts, the no.1 there knows she’s never been so close to defeat and she closes 6-4. No happy ending for Muchova, but now she knows she’s really back.