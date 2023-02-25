To beat this Swiatek, in cannibal mode after her elimination in the round of 16 of the Australia Open against Rybakina, we needed a very strong tennis player. What Barbora Krejcikova is: the 2021 Roland Garros champion wins the Dubai Masters 1000, beating the Polish woman in straight sets, 6-4 6-2, in the final. The Czech, who appeared at the appointment as number 30 in the world and has been 16th in the ranking since Monday, plays the perfect tournament: she beats number 1 (Swiatek), 2 (Sabalenka) and 3 (Pegula) in the WTA ranking. She is the fifth to do so in the last 40 years.

The numbers

—

In the run-up to the trophy, Krejcikova beat four top-10 players, as many as she has in the last 24 tournaments she has played. It’s hard not to talk about a perfect tournament, considering these numbers. The 27-year-old tennis player from Brno proves she can compete against the best in the world, even against those who seem unbeatable like Swiatek: the Pole had dominated the Doha tournament (lost five games in three games played) and seemed unstoppable in Dubai as well. You had won with these results, before the final: 6-1 6-1, 6-1 6-0, 6-4 6-2. On fire as in the best moment of 2022, but Krejcikova knows how to defuse it: she won the last two games played against the Polish and both in the final, the first in Ostrava last October. Krejcikova’s career – after Roland Garros, the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, the 2021 WTA Finals and the seven Grand Slam titles in doubles – is enriched by the 1000 in Dubai. Never underestimate her.