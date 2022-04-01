The Pole overtook Pegula in the semifinals and after the title in Indian Wells she can make a double on American hardcourt

For many it was the final hoped for: Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka will play for the WTA 1000 in Miami. That is, the heir of Ash Barty at number 1 in the WTA ranking and the one who preceded the Australian at the top of the ranking. After Osaka’s three-set success against Belinda Bencic, Swiatek won 6-2 7-5 against Jessica Pegula: still no sets lost by the Pole in the tournament. “It was a very intense match, I had to give everything. Osaka in the final? I have to think it’s a match like any other: I don’t want to change my approach, because everything is going well ”, the 20-year-old’s words after the semifinal match.

The numbers – For Swiatek this is the 16th consecutive victory: the last defeat dates back to February 16 in the second round in Dubai against Jelena Ostapenko. The Pole then dominated in Doha, won Indian Wells and left the crumbs to her opponents in Miami: Barty’s retirement did not leave a void, women’s tennis seems to have already found her new queen. Swiatek is the fifth player in history to reach the Indian Wells and Miami Finals in the same season at less than 21 years of age after Monica Seles, Serena Williams, Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova. See also Naples, pressing on Tagliafico but Ajax do not want to sell him on loan

The previous – In the finals played between Masters 1000 and Slam, Swiatek is at four wins and zero losses. Osaka has six wins and no knockouts. It will be a final not to be missed. The two will meet again after the match in Toronto in 2019, the only previous one: 7-6 6-4 in favor of the Japanese in the round of 16, with Osaka number 2 in the world and Swiatek 65th, starting from the qualifiers.

