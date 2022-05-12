The unstoppable number one, beats Azarenka and books the quarterfinals. Sabalenka, Sakkari and Jabeur also advance

World number one travels to Rome, Iga Swiatek who continues to extend his endless winning streak. Thanks to the success gained against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka for 6-4, 6-1 gained in an hour and 55 minutes of the game, the Pole has in fact collected her twenty-fifth victory in a row, earning a place in the quarter-finals of the BNL Internationals of Italy. “I didn’t start well,” Swiatek told reporters. “I’m happy with the way I reacted and how I leveled up in the first set. In the second, I was able to reset everything and change my game. the most positive thing for me “.

In the next round super Iga will find Bianca Andreescu, who won against the Croatian Petra Martic with a double 6-4. The Canadian’s last appearance in a quarter-final was at the WTA 250 in Strasbourg last year. This result marks her first WTA 1000 quarter-final since she reached the deciding act in Miami in 2021. See also Colombia scores again and ensures in the final phase of the sub-17

The others – Aryna Sabalenka takes a single bite of world # 11 Jessica Pegula, eliminated from the tournament by a score of 6-1 6-4. In the quarter-finals she will challenge the American of Russian origin Amanda Anisimova, who left only four games to the Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins (6-2 6-2). In the lower half of the Roman draw, the first to qualify for the quarterfinals was the Swiss Jil Teichmann, who succeeded in her comeback attempt against the Kazakh Rybakina, with a score of 6-7 6-3 7-5. The Swiss is now waiting for the winner of the last match scheduled on the central between the Russian Daria Kasatkina and the Spanish Paula Badosa. Good performance by Maria Sakkari, who ousted the predestined American Coco Gauff 6-4 7-5 from the tournament. Tomorrow there will be the WTA 1000 Madrid champion Ons Jabeur (b. Putintseva 6-3 6-2) for the Greek tennis player.

May 12 – 9:39 pm

