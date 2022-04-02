The next number 1 in the world dominates against the Japanese: another success after Doha and Indian Wells

Extraordinary Iga Swiatek. The number 1 in the world succeeds in conquering the “Sunshine Double” – Indian Wells and Miami – by winning in the final against Naomi Osaka with a sensational score of 6-4 6-0. A match without history between the new queen of women’s tennis and the one who preceded Simona Halep, whose retirement paved the way for the 21-year-old Polish woman. There was great anticipation for this final, but she dictated Swiatek’s law: more courageous, less foul, mentally present. Above all, stronger.

the match – There are 17 consecutive victories for Swiatek, who after dominating in Doha and Indian Wells also wins in Miami without losing a single set. The final against Osaka is a match for only about fifty minutes: the first set lasts so long, in which the break in the fifth game makes the difference even if the gap between the two is greater (four break points saved by Osaka). The second part is a monologue by the Polish, with the Japanese mentally leaving the field. Swiatek is the fourth player in history to make the “Sunshine Double” after Steffi Graff, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka, in 2016. See also The history of clashes between Carlo Ancelotti and Cholo Simeone

dominant – For Swiatek this is the sixth title in his career, the third this year. Osaka comes out badly from a tournament that has seen her return to her usual levels: the Japanese did not play a final since last year’s Australian Open and has gained 41 positions in the standings (from Monday she will be number 36). Another final dominated by Swiatek, after the 6-2 6-0 in Doha against Konteveit and the 6-4 6-1 against Sakkari in Indian Wells. Women’s tennis has a new queen.

