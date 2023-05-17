The number 1 also knocks out Donna Vekic, the Spanish surpasses Muchova

Usual show of strength by Iga Swiatek, who also surpasses Donna Vekic in the round of 16 of the Internazionali d’Italia and will face Rybakina in the quarterfinals, perhaps the first real test of the tournament for the Polish woman. Perfect energy management for Iga, outgoing champion and huge favorite of the competition, who finished 6-3 in the first set taking advantage of the great start (she had taken it up 4-1). In the second set, a break is enough for Swiatek, who in the ninth game breaks the serve and then doesn’t tremble when she serves for the match.

ok badass — The race of the Czech Muchova stops, and after having eliminated Trevisan and Giorgi in sequence, she is beaten by the excellent Spaniard Badosa, who has no intention of leaving the tournament after eliminating last year's finalist Jabeur. Badosa will have a playable quarter-final against Ostapenko: great game of number 35 in the ranking, who closes the first set 6-4 and struggles a lot in the second set, making up for the lost break before giving in to the tie-break. In the third and decisive set, the match becomes increasingly heated, with the Spaniard taking a break straight away and keeping it until the decisive 6-2.

IN THE SEMIFINAL — Day in which the first two semifinalists also decided, and the first to reach the finish line is Veronika Kudermetova: the Russian plays a game in total apnea against the Chinese Zheng, coming back with a 6-3 6-4 after going behind . Kudermetova will face one between Haddad Maia and Kalinina.