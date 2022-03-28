Miami (dpa)

Poland’s Iga Swiatek booked her place in the fourth round of the Miami Tennis Masters, by defeating American Madison Pringle 6-0, 6/3.

And hit Swatik (20 years), a date in the round of sixteen with the other American Coco Gauff.

Swatik needed only 25 minutes to seal the first set, and she struggled to win the second set and the match.

Swatik is on track to become only the fourth player to hold the Indian Wells and Miami Masters titles in the same year.

“I know the rankings can be stressful, but on the other hand when I was advancing in the rankings and I entered the top 10 and then the top five, I felt the same feeling, and I don’t want to repeat that now, so I just focus on my performance,” Swatik said.

She added: “I don’t know what will happen after the tournament, the adrenaline is flowing now, and I have time to get nervous about it, but it feels great right now, it doesn’t seem to bother me, I feel more excited which is great.”

Czech Linda Frohvitova, 16, became the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open, since Maria Sharapova and Tatiana Golovin achieved the same achievement in 2004, also at the age of 16.

Frohvitova beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 6/2, 3/6. The Czech Petra Kvitova reached the fourth round by defeating American Lauren Davis 7/5, 6/1. American Cory Gauff defeated China’s Shuai Chang 7/6, 7/5 and American Jessica Pegula beat Kazakh Alina Rybakina 6/3 6/4, and Russian Veronika Kudmirtova joined the qualifiers for the fourth round by defeating American Shelby Rogers 6/1 7/5.