resumeThe brand new number 1 in the world Iga Swiatek has underlined her good form by conquering the title at the major WTA tournament in Miami. In a one-sided final, Swiataek easily beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka. It was 6-4 6-0.



Sports editor



2 Apr. 2022

Osaka initially offered a party, but after the loss of the first set, the Japanese resistance was broken. She took only eight points in the second set, which lasted less than half an hour. Swiatek finished on her first game point, after an unnecessary mistake by Osaka.

The win ensures that Swiatek’s winning streak continues. The Polish has won the last 17 matches she played. Last month, Swiatek also won the prestigious Indian Well tournament. Swiatek is the fourth ever winner of the so-called ‘Sunshine Double’. In addition, she is the youngest winner of the two hard court tournaments in the United States in the same year. That record was held by Kim Clijsters, who was 21 when she won the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments in 2005. See also Blackrock boss: "Are not environmentalists, but capitalists"





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Swiatek takes over the number 1 position in the world ranking from Ashleigh Barty on Monday, who ended her career a week and a half ago. The Australian was the best in Miami last year.

Despite the lost final, it was a good week for Naomi Osaka. Osaka was the number 77 in the world before the tournament. The former number 1 in the WTA Ranking and four-time grand slam winner rises to place 36 in the world ranking due to her final place.

© ANP / EPA

