Thursday, June 8, 2023, 9:17 p.m.



Iga Swiatek will opt for his third Roland Garros this Saturday. The Pole, clear favorite for the title, did not fail and defeated the surprising Beatriz Haddad Maia (6-2 and 7-6 (7)) to sneak into her fourth Grand Slam final.

The world number one, who dominates the circuit with an iron fist, has not dropped a single set in the entire tournament and has not lost a set on these courts since last year’s round of 16. Not even Haddad Maia, a marathon runner who came from victories in four hours against Sara Sorribes and in two and a half hours against Ons Jabeur, was able to break the bench. Swiatek, the best tennis player of the moment, will fight this Saturday at Philippe Chatrier for her fourth major.

And opposite will have an inexperienced in these games, the Czech Karolina Muchova, who defeated Aryna Sabalenka (7-6 (5), 6-7 (5) and 7-5). The Belarusian, after removing the weight of winning a big one in Australia, was diluted in a match in which she had a point to get into the final in the third set. She did not take advantage of the opportunity on the Czech serve and it will be Muchova, 43 in the ranking and whose best result in a major before these two weeks was the semifinals in Australia in 2021, the one who challenges Swiatek.

It would only be the second title of her career for Muchova, who had only previously triumphed at the WTA in Seoul in 2019. Without a doubt, the Czech is one of the great stories of this Roland Garros, like that of the Japanese Miyu Kato, who After being disqualified in the women’s doubles for hitting a ball boy with a ball, she won the mixed modality champion this Friday along with Tim Puetz, defeating Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4 and 10-6 .