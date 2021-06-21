POLLS / MELONI NEVER SO CLOSE TO THE SALVINI LEAGUE

Brothers of Italy of Giorgia Meloni is one step away from League of Matteo Salvini. This is what emerges from the polls Swg of the TgLa7 who register for the Carroccio 20.6% and for FdI at only 20.5%. Follows the Democratic party of Enrico Letta at 18.6%. The 5 Star Movement of Giuseppe Conte drops to 16%. Come on Italy of Silvio Berlusconi remains stable at 6.8% Action of Carlo Calenda rises to 3.8%. Italian left of Nicola Fratoianni goes to 2.5% Italy Viva of Matteo Renzi at 2.3%. Mdp Article 1 of Roberto Speranza is Pierluigi Bersani to 2.4%. More Europe of Benedetto Della Vedova drops to 1.9%.